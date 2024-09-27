Michael Mosley's widow thanked everyone for the "outpouring" of love for her late husband as she accepted a posthumous award for his BBC Radio 4 podcast 'Just One Thing'.

Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley accepts the late Michael Mosley's British Podcast Award

Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley gave an emotional speech as the late TV doctor was inducted into the British Podcast Awards' Hall of Fame in London this week.

She said: "I wish more than anything that Michael was here himself to be collecting this award.

"Michael knew that Just One Thing had really connected with people, he loved the simplicity of the format and being able to genuinely help people.

"The outpouring to me and my family in the last three months has shown us that it wasn't just the podcast they loved, it was Michael too.”

She said the much-loved star – who was credited with popularising the 5:2 diet - spent “many happy hours” recording the series from their “cupboard”.

She continued: "He spent many happy hours recording in our cupboard, making Just One Thing. My role was to supply coffee and sound effects."

The 'One Show’ regular passed away at the age of 67 in June on the Greek island of Symi after he vanished during a walk in sweltering temperatures whilst holidaying with his spouse.

She added: "Life can be shorter than you ever imagine, and so if there's one thing you do today, hug your loved ones, tell them they are loved, don't ever take time for granted."

In July, the BBC honoured his memory with 'Just One Thing Day'.

It involved everyone doing 'Just One Thing' in tribute to the health podcast's host across BBC radio and TV.

His widow previously vowed to continue his work as she paid tribute to her husband.

She again thanked the public for their "outpouring of love" in the wake of the health expert's death.

Clare posted on Instagram: "Thank you all for your wonderfully supportive messages. The outpouring of love from so many people has meant a huge amount to me and my family.

"I'm going to be quiet for a while. I'm sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon. I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

"Once more thank you so much for respecting my family's privacy so kindly.

"Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much."