Michael Mosley's wife has confirmed the "devastating" news that the TV presenter's body has been found on the Greek island of Symi.

Michael Mosley has died aged 67

Dr Clare Bailey had released a statement confirming her husband's passing, after he went missing on Wednesday (05.06.24).

She said in a statement: "I don't know quite where to begin with this. It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It's clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

"We're taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team."

Clare praised the "extraordinary people on Symi" for helping with the search and rescue operation.

Her statement continued: "Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn't even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We're also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

"Thank you all."

Mosley - who died aged 67 - went missing after he went for a hike along St. Nikolas beach. His body was eventually found by a cave complex near the sea.

Nikitas Grillas, the local deputy mayor, subsequently told the Guardian newspaper: "He has been found in the area of Ayia Marina.

"I can confirm that it is him."