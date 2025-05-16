Michael Parr is to become a dad for the first time.

The 38-year-old actor - who is best known for his portrayal of Ross Barton on 'Emmerdale' - has revealed his girlfriend Isabelle Du Plessis is pregnant.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple posed for a photo with Michael's hand on Isabelle's bump, and showed off a message they had written in the sand on the beach.

It read: "M.J.P

"S.D.P.

"Soon to be 3."

The post was captioned: "In our Mum + Dad Era."

Michael revealed in October he had a new girlfriend.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I’m in a very happy relationship.

"She’s amazing and has been very supportive.”

The actor played Ross from 2013 until 2018 but returned to the soap last year and previously admitted he struggled to learn his lines at the pace he needed to.

Reflecting on his return, he told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "Something is different and I can't quite put my finger on it. I don't know if it's because we've got new cast members but there are loads of familiar faces and people who haven't left. It might actually be me the last time I was here I was at the end of my 20s, and now I'm in my 30s, so maybe it's just because I'm in a different space.

"When I was originally on 'Emmerdale', it used to be about finishing work and living for the weekend, but now I want to get back in the house and be warm and cosy and look after myself more.

"What was most daunting was moving back up to Leeds and getting straight back into the show. I'd forgotten how fast 'Emmerdale' moves - the amount of lines. It takes a while to get into that line-learning mind frame.

But the former 'Hollyoaks' star was soon able to slip "back into the swing" of things after a couple of days back at work, even though he had initially suffered from a bit of "anxiety" upon his return.

He said: "I used to be able to learn lines the night before and I thought I could still do that but on my first day I thought, 'I'm having trouble learning one scene!' Once I calmed down and met everyone, I got back into the swing of it and all the anxiety went away."