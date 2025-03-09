Michaela Strachan doesn't "feel old".

The 58-year-old presenter has made history as the oldest contestant to make it through to the 'Dancing On Ice' final but she doesn't feel her age and admitted training for the show with professional partner Mark Hanretty has helped her turn back the clock.

Michaela - whose stepson Tom is currently preparing for the birth of his first child - told reporters ahead of Sunday's (09.03.25) final: “I think more people in their 50s and 60s are being healthy and getting outdoors.

“I’m the oldest celebrity to get to the finals but I don’t feel old.

“As you get older, it’s very easy to sit back and think, ‘I’m nearly 60 now, I’ll stay comfy in my chair.’ But actually, I’ve felt 20 years younger doing this so it’s really proved to me that you should keep pushing yourself. It does make you feel younger...

“I’m going to be a granny in two months so I’m granny on ice!” she said.

Whatever the result, the 'Springwatch' star's 19-year-old son Oliver - who she has with partner Nick Chevallier - has told Michaela she's already a winner to him.

She said: “My son is very competitive and he said to me, ‘Mum, you can just enjoy this week because in my eyes, you’ve won already.’

"He said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ We’ve worked so hard at trying to be the best we can be that we’ve won just by getting to the final.”

Although she has enjoyed the experience, Michaela - who faces competition from 'Coronation Street' actor Sam Aston and former footballer Anton Ferdinand - is looking forward to giving her body a rest once the show comes to an end.

She said: “I’ve learned that I bruise easily. I have a handprint bruise on my thigh and when I went to the sauna yesterday, that looked dodgy but that’s where Mark holds me.

“I’ve got bruises from where the boys are holding me for my showcase number, I’ve got bruises around my ribs. My body looks like a checkers board right now!”