Michelle Collins feels like she is "in charge of [her] own destiny" as she is set to make her Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut.

Michelle Collins is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2025

In August, the 'EastEnders' actress is set to perform her 'Motorhome Marilyn' show - which is based on Michelle seeing a real person dressed as the late Hollywood blonde bombshell in Los Angeles and turning it into a play about an aspiring actress obsessing over the star.

She told BBC News: "I'm going to have to do a lot of things myself. I'll be doing the get in, the get out, handing out the leaflets.

"But it's also a place to experiment.

"Look at all the shows which have begun here. 'Baby Reindeer', 'Fleabag', 'Big Boys'.

"I want it to be good, I want it to be brilliant, but it's a development process. This is something I've created, I've produced.

"So, to get it here at last is quite exciting. I feel I'm in charge of my own destiny."

Michelle was set to perform the show at the world's largest arts festival in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite having appeared on the big screen and in the West End, the Cindy Beale actress is feeling terrified about finally showcasing it in a few months.

She added: "I keep thinking to myself 'what on earth am I doing?' I don't need to do this, and I have to admit it's absolutely terrifying ...

"I saw this woman coming out of a motorhome near the place where the stars are on the pavement.

"She was dressed as Marilyn Monroe, in a white halterneck dress, and she popped some money in the parking meter.

"It was the strangest image. I never saw her again, but I never forgot her."

Michelle feels it is even more important to do the show because in 2024, its then producer, Stewart Permutt, died.

And despite him being "insistent" that 'Motorhome Marilyn' - now being produced by Ben Weatherill - should debut at the Scottish event, she is going to honour his wish.

The 62-year-old star said: "He was insistent we should take it to Edinburgh as planned.

"His name is still on the posters as well as Ben Weatherill, who has taken it on."