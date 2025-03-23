Michelle Fairley has no idea if her ‘Gangs of London’ character survives the finale of the show’s third season.

The 60-year-old actress plays formidable matriarch Marian Wallace, who heads up the terrifying Wallace family in the series – after she took control of the criminal empire from her son, Sean, played by Joe Cole, at the end of season two.

But by the end of the latest season, Marian is left in an increasingly precarious position.

Michelle told RadioTimes.com about the future of her role: “I think at the end of season three, there’s lots going on.

“I think there's a curveball thrown in there as well. You don’t exactly know what’s going to happen.

“Other characters reveal themselves to be what their modus operandi is, in terms of why they've suddenly appeared and what they're actually up to, even though some of us might have already sniffed that out already.”

The Sky Atlantic crime drama follows the shifting power struggles between London’s most powerful criminal organisations.

Michelle’s character Marian has fought to remain in control but now faces a new and unexpected threat.

When asked if she would return for a fourth season, the actress admitted to RadioTimes.com she is in the dark about her character’s fate.

She replied: “Absolutely, but I don’t even know if she survives. We’ll have to see, won’t we? We’ll have to see if it comes to another season.”

The actress also suggested Marian’s best chance at survival may be to disappear entirely.

She added: “I honestly don’t know. Because without giving away what happens at the end of season three, I think if she comes back, if the writers bring her back, I think she’s in a very precarious position.

“She should be living in a castle with a fortress at the top of the highest mountain in the world so that you can see your enemies coming from miles off.

“So they have a hell of a mountain to climb before they get to you, so you’re ready for them by the time they get up there. I think she’s making herself incredibly vulnerable here.”

‘Gangs of London’ season three premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 20 March 2025.