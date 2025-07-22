Michelle Heaton has discussed taking on a "potential role" in Hollyoaks.

Michelle Heaton is in talks for a soap role

The 46-year-old former Liberty X singer has revealed that talks have opened with the Channel 4 soap's bosses, but nothing is "set in stone yet".

However, she is open to having further talks about a potential opportunity - particularly with regards to not having to move her and husband Hugo Hanley's children, 13-year-old daughter Faith and 11-year-old son AJ, away from their home in Hertfordshire to where the show is filmed in Childwall, Liverpool.

Michelle told the latest issue of New! magazine: "We've been talking of a potential [role] with Hollyoaks.

"It's a big leap, and I wouldn't move the kids away, so we'll have a conversation.

"But there's nothing set in stone yet."

Michelle's previous TV work has all been on reality shows such as Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice, but she feels ready to take on an acting part.

Heaton - whose former group Liberty X was created on ITV talent show Popstars - said: "The dream would be to play a character who's the complete opposite to me, be that in Hollyoaks or EastEnders. I just want to be seen in a completely different way.

"I'm bubbly and I love getting dressed up, but last year I did a five-night stint in a play as a mum who's dying of cancer.

"It was dark, my role was quite depressing - but I loved it."

The role Michelle is referring to is that of Mrs. McCarten in Gerry and Sewell which ran at Newcastle-Upon-Tyne's Theatre Royal in October 2024.

The Just A Little hitmaker also revealed she has auditioned for roles in "Netflix documentaries", but her ideal job would be in a soap.

Michelle said: "There have been a couple of roles for Netflix documentaries - but more importantly soaps, that's my ideal scenario.

"A regular job sounds like bliss after 25 years of not knowing when the next job is coming in."

The Thinking It Over singer insists her life is positive after being four years sober, after beating alcoholism.

Michelle said: "I took a lot of time out over the last four years and worked on myself.

"I still gig with the girls. Now the kids are a bit older, I feel like I've got a plan.

"I have a new agent, I've been doing a lot of acting jobs. I've been wanting to focus more on acting because it's what I did pre-Liberty X, but it was never the right time.

"The kids were too young, I was struggling with my mental health.

"Now everything is in a positive place."