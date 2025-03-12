Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed their baby girl into the world.

The 'Ten Pound Poms' actress has given birth to her and her husband's first child, and the couple revealed the happy news alongside a black and white photo of them holding her hand.

They also confirmed her name as they wrote in the caption on Instagram: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl.

"Palma Elizabeth Wright... 06.03.25."

The 37-year-old actress and her 37-year-old presenter beau - who got married in 2015 - revealed in December 2024 that they were expecting a baby together.

At the time, they shared a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a white outfit while her husband walks towards her.

Alongside a baby emoji, they wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us..."

Last month, 'Brassic' star Michelle revealed she was looking forward to taking some "time off" to focus on being a mother.

She told the MailOnline: "I’m going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum.

"I’m never normally at home in the summer, I’ve always been away working, so I can’t wait."

Mark - who is notoriously private about his personal life - recently admitted he is "just excited for the whole process" of being a dad.

He told The Sun newspaper: "A parent shapes you. If you haven't got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you've got good parents, like we have, you're going out into life [with] a massive head start.

"My dad is everything you'd dream [of] in a dad. He's always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care.

"We've always felt so loved and that's one of the most important things for any parent - to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you're] there."