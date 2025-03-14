Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright had been "longing" to become parents before welcoming their daughter.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright had been 'longing' to be parents

The 'Ten Pound Poms' actress gave birth to the couple's first child, a little girl named Palma, earlier this month and announced the news this week - and now an insider has revealed the pair had spent years "building up" to the magical moment.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "They have prepared sensibly and successfully to ensure they are the best parents and their little baby girl is the luckiest girl in the world.

"Mark and Michelle have both been longing for this moment forever - and everything they have done in their lives has been building up to this."

The couple revealed the happy news alongside a black and white photo of them holding Palm's hand on Instagram on Wednesday (12.03.25).

They also confirmed her name as they wrote in the caption on Instagram: "Together we have a new love to share … Our little girl.

"Palma Elizabeth Wright... 06.03.25."

The 37-year-old actress and her 37-year-old presenter partner - who married in 2015 - revealed in December 2024 that they were expecting a baby together.

At the time, they shared a photo of Michelle cradling her baby bump in a white outfit while her husband walked towards her.

Alongside a baby emoji, they wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us ... "

Last month, 'Brassic' star Michelle revealed she was looking forward to taking some "time off" from work to focus on being a mother.

She told the MailOnline: "I’m going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum.

"I’m never normally at home in the summer, I’ve always been away working, so I can’t wait."

Mark - who is notoriously private about his personal life - recently admitted he is "just excited for the whole process" of being a dad.

He told The Sun newspaper: "A parent shapes you. If you haven't got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you've got good parents, like we have, you're going out into life [with] a massive head start.

"My dad is everything you'd dream [of] in a dad. He's always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care.

"We've always felt so loved and that's one of the most important things for any parent - to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you're] there."