Michelle Ryan is set for a return to EastEnders

The 41-year-old actress has reportedly agreed to reprise her role on the BBC soap as Zoe Slater after previously playing the character on Albert Square between 2000 and 2005 as she feels it is the "perfect" time to go back.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Bosses have repeatedly reached out to Michelle over the years, but the timing has never been quite right.

"People are still talking about her character, so it's a real coup to bring her back.

"She feels like now is the perfect moment - and there was an exciting script on the table."

Michelle's alter ego was involved at the heart of one of the show's most memorable storylines in 2001 when it was revealed that Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was actually her mother instead of her sister - with the bombshell being dropped during the explosive 'You ain't my mother!' scene between the pair.

The star left the soap in 2005 after her character mistakenly believed she had killed Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) and she previously admitted that she had "got quite bored" of playing Zoe in the end.

Michelle, who went on to star in the US TV series 'Bionic Woman', told the Bristol Evening Post: "Doing the same thing day in, day out. It's just so boring. I like to jump from different things.

"I always saw 'EastEnders' as an apprenticeship. I always wanted to go on and do different things. I have some really good friends from that show but the door is closed.

"I've always taken chances. I think that's how you progress - by stepping out and doing different things.

"I really do like my freedom and jumping from job to job. I just want to work with people I admire and respect, wherever that be - big budget, low budget, leading role, supporting role."

It was reported prior to the soap's 40th anniversary earlier this year that bosses were puzzled that Michelle had refused to return as Zoe to mark the occasion.

A source told MailOnline: "It's always been quite baffling why she wouldn't want to reprise a character who is still very much adored by the fans.

"It's been 20 years since she left Albert Square but still people are talking about her character."