Mickey Rourke has been confirmed as the biggest name to join this year’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The series is set to begin on Monday, 7 April and Mickey, 72, was a surprise addition to its line-up as he is regarded as one of the biggest signings in the history of the reality show.

Mickey, who has had a turbulent career featuring high-profile relationships, two marriages, and public feuds with figures such as Robert De Niro, is expected to bring high drama to the house.

Joining Mickey on the show are former ‘Love Island’ contestant Chris Hughes, Olympic champion Daley Thompson, talk show host Trisha Goddard, singer Chesney Hawkes, ‘Coronation Street’ actor Jack P. Shepherd and ‘EastEnders’ star Patsy Palmer.

Other housemates include presenter Angellica Bell, politician Michael Fabricant, comedian Donna Preston, drag queen Danny Beard and reality star Ella Rae Wise.

American singer and former ‘Dance Moms’ star JoJo Siwa will also be taking part.

Danny Beard, winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK', is expected to enter the house as a late arrival.

Mickey has spoken openly in the past about the impact of his boxing career on his appearance.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in 2009, he said: “Most of it was to mend the mess of my face after the boxing. I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.”

He added: “I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone.

“I had to have cartilage taken from my ear to rebuild my nose and a couple of operations to scrape out the cartilage because the scar tissue wasn't healing properly.”

He described it as one of the most “painful operations” he had undergone.

Mickey has also admitted to battling addiction issues with both drugs and alcohol, attributing his career decline to his own actions.

He has previously discussed his regrets over taking steroids and consuming large meals six times a day to gain weight for his role in the 2008 film ‘The Wrestler’.

Daley Thompson, 66, is another high-profile name joining the show. The two-time Olympic gold medallist, regarded as one of Britain’s greatest athletes, is expected to add a generational contrast to the house.

A source told The Sun: “Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates.”