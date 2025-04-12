Mickey Rourke has left ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ following multiple incidents of what show bosses described as “inappropriate language and unacceptable behaviour”.

The 72-year-old Bafta-winning star of ‘The Wrestler’ exited the ITV1 reality show on Saturday (12.04.25) evening after being reprimanded for a second time during his stay in the house.

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said in a statement: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

The decision comes days after Mickey was issued a formal warning by producers for comments directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa, 21, a singer and former Dance Moms star.

The incident that led to his exit occurred on Saturday and involved what was described as “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Chris Hughes, 32, best known for appearing on ‘Love Island’.

No physical contact took place.

Earlier in the week, tensions escalated when Mickey made a remark about JoJo’s sexuality, stating he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

JoJo overheard the comment and responded: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Chris defended her, telling Mickey: “You can’t do that Mickey.”

The actor continued, “I need a f**,” before gesturing toward JoJo and adding, “I’m not talking to you.”

Viewers quickly took to social media to criticise Mickey’s conduct, with some branding him a “homophobe”.

Speculation about Mickey’s desire to quit the show began on Friday (11.04.25) when, during former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant’s eviction, the actor was seen appearing to shadow the 73-year-old politician’s exit.

Michael left the house after receiving the most nominations from his housemates and was met with a mix of cheers and boos from the live audience.

He was greeted by hosts AJ Odudu, 37, and Will Best, 40.

Mickey’s behaviour also drew criticism from fellow contestants throughout the week.

On Friday, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, 52, was reduced to tears after Mickey mocked her cooking. During a group lunch, he told her: “What do you know, you can’t cook.”

Patsy later became emotional in the diary room.

“Sorry,” she said. “I tried to talk that one out but it didn’t really work. I feel like I let myself down there and I don’t want my reactions to be like that. I always want my kids to always stand up for themselves. Maybe it was just a joke – maybe I need to look at it like that. I need to try to rise above it. It doesn’t mean I have to like him.”

In a separate exchange, Mickey was also heard warning Ella Rae Wise, 23, from The Only Way is Essex, that she would be “an old bag” one day.

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on ITV1, excluding Saturday nights.