Mickey Rourke has reportedly scored a massive payday for his upcoming appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 72-year-old actor, best known for his roles in 'The Wrestler' and '9 1/2 Weeks', was the final contestant to sign on for the ITV reality series, which premieres on 7 April and runs until 25 April.

Sources claim Mickey, whose net worth is estimated at £3.8 million ($5m), will be paid a six-figure sum to join the show alongside JoJo Siwa, 20, Chesney Hawkes, 52, and Patsy Palmer, 51.

However, concerns have been raised that the Hollywood star could leave the show early, causing potential issues for producers.

A source told MailOnline.com: “The last time he was really big was during 'The Wrestler', and he, like everyone else, needs to pay some bills.

“So doing the show is a no-brainer. He’s a producer’s dream because he has loads of stories, is a loose cannon, and is considered a huge get.”

They added: “Producers always hope for the train-wreck, but being a revelation works as well. If we see a new side of Mickey, that could work. The worst-case scenario would be if he left early. When he did 'The Masked Singer' a few years ago, he eliminated himself.”

Mickey will reportedly appear on 'Big Brother' alongside 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes, 31, Olympian Daley Thompson, 65, 'Coronation Street' actor Jack P Shepherd, 36, politician Sir Michael Fabricant, 73, and 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' winner Danny Beard, 31.

Mickey's Hollywood career peaked in the 1980s with leading roles in '9 1/2 Weeks' opposite Kim Basinger, 'Rumble Fish', 'Angel Heart', 'Francesco', and 'Johnny Handsome'.

However, he later turned down roles in 'Rain Man', 'Platoon', and 'The Untouchables' and briefly pursued a boxing career between 1991 and 1995.

The actor, who has been married twice to Carré Otis and Debra Feuer, suffered serious facial injuries from boxing and underwent multiple surgeries.

“Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together,” he told the Mail.

Mickey staged a Hollywood comeback with 'Sin City' in 2005 before starring in 'The Wrestler' in 2008.

He later appeared in 'Man on Fire', 'Iron Man 2', and 'The Expendables'. More recently, he has taken smaller roles and producing credits in 'The Commando' (2022), 'Take Back' (2021), and 'Nightmare Cinema' (2018).

Despite his resurgence, Mickey has been outspoken about Hollywood, criticising Tom Cruise in 2022. Speaking on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', he said: “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.”