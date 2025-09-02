Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have ended their romance

The former Love Island stars have decided to end their romance for the second time, with their long-distance dynamic being cited as the reason for their latest break-up.

A source told The Sun Online: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.

"But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.

"Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh. But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out."

Liam has continued to live in Wales, while Millie has been based in Essex since rekindling their romance in 2023.

However, Liam ultimately decided to call time on their relationship, leaving Millie feeling "gutted".

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Liam and Millie tried to make it work but eventually it just wasn't meant to be.

"Nobody thought they were going to get back together after their initial split, so they've done well lasting this long - especially as their lives are based in Wales and Essex respectively.

"But Liam just wasn't feeling it towards the end and it was he who instigated the breakup.

"Millie is gutted but is being a trouper and getting on with life, supported by her girls."

Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed that they made a concerted effort to keep their romance lowkey after reconciling in 2023.

The 26-year-old reality star - who has also co-hosted a podcast series with Millie - shared: "We want to keep it a bit more private to a certain extent.

"We spend our lives on social media, it’s hard not to share the relationship.

"But after Love Island we plastered as much of each other out there as possible, and I kind of felt like we had to show people we were really happy all the time even if we were unhappy.

"Now we’re just loving life."