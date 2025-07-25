Millie Mackintosh has "no regrets" about having a breast augmentation.

Millie Mackintosh went under the knife in 2023

The 35-year-old star went under the knife two years ago, because she wanted her boobs to look how they did in her 20s, and Millie is still "100 percent glad" that she did it.

The TV star - who has been married to Hugo Taylor since 2018 - said on Instagram: "I think there is so much judgement out there and people feel like they can't talk about it. For me, what I wanted to create was what I had before kids.

"I didn't want to create something that was really unnatural on my frame. I think it's such a personal decision but I had a folder of boobs in my phone.

"I would just be obsessed with boobs. Looking at other people's boobs thinking, would that look good on me? I wanted small, pert round boobs like I used to have in my 20s when I was on the pill."

Millie is pleased with the results of her surgery, but she sometimes wishes that her boobs were a little bigger.

The reality star was actually "scared" that they might look unnatural if she opted for a bigger size.

She explained: "I wanted to do it for myself, it wasn't anything I felt pressured to do by anyone else. My surgeon is called Paul Harris, he is honestly an artist.

"I actually ended up going smaller than what my surgeon recommended because I was too scared of them looking unnatural.

"He recommended going for 200cc's or 220cc's and I ended up going for 175, which are pretty much the smallest implants they make. If I had any regrets, sometimes I wish they were bigger - I think they are the right size for my frame."

Millie went through a painful recovery period following the surgery. However, the former Made in Chelsea star insists that she has no regrets about her decision.

She said: "It was like two weeks I would say of real discomfort.

"You have to be careful not to do any upper body exercise for a while because you do not want a burst implant. For me, 100 percent glad I did it - no regrets."