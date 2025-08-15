Milton Jones is cancer-free.

Milton Jones announced he had treatable prostate cancer in April

In April, the 61-year-old comedian cancelled "several" dates of his HA!MILTON stand-up UK tour so he could undergo surgery for "treatable" prostate cancer, as well as be able to "fully recover" afterwards.

At the time, Milton also shared his excitement about being back on stage "as soon as possible" - which he has now confirmed will be in September.

The former Mock the Week star said in a statement: "A few months ago, I had to stop my tour HA!MILTON, because I needed treatment for prostate cancer.

"I’m glad to say I’ve had that treatment and am now cancer-free!

"So, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped me get better - I couldn’t do their job (I tried, but apparently you have to be qualified).

"A big thank you to my family, friends, all those who helped reschedule things and the many others who have been so nice to me.

"Along with all those who have kept hold of their tickets for the shows that have been rescheduled, and apologies to those whose shows we were unable to move.

"I have to admit there were a few dark moments when I wondered if anyone would ever see me again, but then I realised that I was leaning against the light switch."

Milton concluded his statement by saying: "Thankfully, I’m now in a completely different place, and if you look at my website, you’ll see that very soon I’ll be in lots of other different places on tour too - miltonjones.co.uk.

"I hope to see you there.”

In April, Milton pulled the plug on 13 summer dates of his HA!MILTON tour - Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth and Lyme Regis.

That month, he also said that the 13 summer dates, and four others - Colchester, Bridlington, Stroud and London would be rescheduled to the autumn.

Milton revealed his treatable prostate cancer diagnosis in a social media statement in April, which read: "I'm so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing 'HA!MILTON' live tour.

"The affected shows are in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth and Lyme Regis, which were all due to take place this summer.

"This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer.

"I'll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover.

"In addition, the summer dates in Colchester, Bridlington, Stroud and London will be rescheduled to the autumn.

"All dates currently scheduled for the autumn leg of the tour remain unaffected.

"Ticket holders for the cancelled shows will be contacted directly by the venue box office."

The "king of the one-liner" concluded his statement by saying: "Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time.

"This decision has not been taken lightly.

"Trust me, abnormal service will resume as soon as possible, and I'm looking forward to being back on the road again soon - though probably not on a bike!

"Milton x."