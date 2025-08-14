Miranda Hart has admitted she would struggle to do Strictly Come Dancing amid her battle with Lyme disease.

Miranda Hart has explained why it would be too taxing for her to do Strictly Come Dnacing

After her Miranda co-star Sarah Hadland, 54, competed on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show last year, the 52-year-old funnywoman has been rumoured to follow in her footsteps - but her debilitating chronic health condition has put a spanner in the works.

The comedienne admits she is currently taking "one day at time with recovery", but she hasn't ruled out taking to the Strictly dancefloor in the future, suggesting she might give it a go when she turns 60.

In a video update on Instagram, Miranda trolled her followers about the Strictly rumours.

She said: "Hello to you. Well I have news.

"No I'm joking, that was a joke.. or was that a double bluff, no really it was a joke... I shouldn't have said that... what I have done?

"No, the menopausal mounds of this body is not ready for any sort of dancefloor let alone one on national television - no one is ready for that."

Miranda wrapped filming on her eponymous BBC show in 2015 and was suffering with undiagnosed Lyme disease, which eventually became myalgic encephalomyelitis, a condition more commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

She continued: "No the news is that I am sharing news on Thursday so this is the pre-news news.

"This time last year I was telling people rather anxiously that I had written a book about suffering from Lyme disease and other delightful associated conditions.

"I was keeping it a secret that I had just got married because it was a story in said book.

"I am still completely everyday amazed and grateful and blown away that people have been helped by the book, enjoyed my story and it's helped their story."

Miranda insisted the intense training and rehearsals for Strictly would be impossible right now.

She went on: "That's another reason I couldn't do Strictly, heavens. The whole Lyme disease and chronic illness conditions, if you are a fellow sufferer then you know that it is one day at time with recovery.

"It would be too early, the dancing every day for three months, she says as if she'd get to the final if she did it. I'll do it when I'm 60, that's what I've decided. Anyway the news is coming on Thursday, this is the pre news news."

Sarah and her dance partner Vito Coppola made it all the way to the final as runners-up to comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.