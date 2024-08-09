Sarah Hadland has admitted that she is a trained dancer.

Sarah Hadland began training in dance when she was a toddler

The 53-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Stevie Sutton on the BBC sitcom 'Miranda' alongside Miranda Hart - has just been revealed as one of the contestants on this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' but explained that she has actually been honing her skills from childhood.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I trained in dance from the age of three and then I left home at the age of 16 to go to a musical theatre college."

Away from 'Miranda', Sarah is known for playing job centre manageress Trish in 'The Job Lot' alongside Russell Tovey, but has also appeared in stage productions of musicals 'Grease' and 'Cats' over the course of her career.

Sarah revealed she was yet to tell her mum about signing up for the programme, and she can't wait to be a part of the show's 20th anniversary celebrations.

She said: "I cannot believe I am part of 'Strictly'!

"I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year.

"I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!"

The 'Quantum of Solace' actress was revealed to be taking part in this year's edition of the BBC Latin and ballroom show at the same time as 'X Factor' winner and former 'Coronation Street' star Shayne Ward.

Other stars confirmed for the show include 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks, former 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri, JLS singer J.B. Gill, and singers Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox.

Comedian Chris McCausland, and Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan will also take part in the programme this year.