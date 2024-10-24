Miriam Margolyes and Lesley Joseph are to appear on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer’.

Miriam Margolyes and Lesley Joseph confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox SU2C Special

The 83-year-old actress and the ‘Birds of a Feather, star, 79, will be taking to the sofa to watch some of TV’s best offerings for the beloved Channel 4 programme, which raises money for charity.

In a statement, Miriam said: “When they asked me to do ‘Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer’, I thought, ‘Well, if I can watch television and raise money for a wonderful cause, count me in!’

“What could be better than that – and doing it with my brilliant old friend of nearly 40 years - Lesley Joseph? She’s wise and funny and knows everyone; a perfect partner in crime.

“Also, ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ does vital work, and if we two old birds can help towards that - just show me the sofa, I’m all for it.”

Lesley teased her close pal would likely have “plenty of outrageous things to say” on the show, and teased she’d be doing her best to “keep [Miriam] in line”.

She said: “What a joy it is to be doing ‘Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer’ this year, as it’s such a vital cause and tangibly changes lives. And what fun it’ll be to sit and watch some TV with Miriam Margolyes.

“I’m sure she’ll have plenty of outrageous things to say, so I’ll be there trying to keep her in line – no easy task, mind you!”

As well as Miriam and Lesley, the programme will also feature other duos, including ‘Slow Horses’ stars Kirstin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves, and ‘90s comedy icons Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, in what will be the pair's first shared TV appearance in nearly 20 years.

Frank said: “I’ve been watching TV with David Baddiel for about 30 years. We used to laugh uncontrollably at infomercials and then Dave would actually buy the product. The only TV I refused to watch with him was stuff featuring me. He never laughed enough.

"Stand up to Cancer is an amazing cause and Dave and me, back on a sofa, seems a much better deal than cycling up K2, carrying a fridge to Istanbul or any of that other sweaty stuff that people do for charity.”

‘Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer’ will air and be available to stream on 25 October at 9pm on Channel 4.