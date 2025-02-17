Mollie Pearce is too busy with 'Dancing On Ice' to think about finding love again.

Mollie Pearce is too busy to find love

The 'Traitors' star split from Max Backwell in October after three years together but she's not had much time to dwell on her heartbreak or move on with someone else because she's spending so much time training with her skating partner Colin Grafton.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine: “I don’t have time to think about anything like that if I’m honest, my life is just skating, eating and sleeping when I can.

“It was helpful that everything was amicable. We’re still friends. I have so much respect for him and vice versa.

“Right now I’m just focusing on skating and taking one day at a time. I’m finding love with myself!”

But the 23-year-old reality TV personality hasn't ruled out going on a celebrity dating show once her time on 'Dancing On Ice' comes to an end.

She quipped: “Never say never!”

Mollie has learned a lot about herself over the last 12 months.

She said: “I’ve learned I’m a lot stronger than I thought. I can do a lot more than I thought. I’ve learned a lot this year and found confidence in the right areas which is nice.”

Mollie was born without fingers on her right hand and had her colon removed and a stoma bag fitted when she was 18 due to ulcerative colitis, and she hopes her appearances on TV can help disabled children to "feel seen".

She said: “It’s important, not only for those children with disabilities, it’s also important for every child,” says Mollie.

“If you’re seeing disability as you grow up, on your TV and all around you, then if you go to school and you are in a class with someone who has disability, you’re not going to look at them any differently than any other child — it’s not hidden away. It’s started to change and that’s a positive.”

Of her 'Dancing On Ice' costumes, she added: "Seeing things like this growing up would have changed my opinion. A stoma was something I never wanted and I thought my life would be over.

"Even down to the costumes and knowing you can wear things like that with a stoma is life-changing. There were talks about surgery when I was 15 and I went home and I was looking through my wardrobe and I was saying to my mum, ‘I’m never going to be able to wear any of these things.’ Then when I had my surgery at 18 all those thoughts came flashing back. It wasn’t until after I realised I could wear things like that.”