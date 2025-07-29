Molly-Mae Hague has been struggling with her self-confidence.

The 26-year-old star has admitted to suffering from self-doubts, revealing that she can barely look at herself in the mirror.

The blonde beauty said in a YouTube vlog: "I have just been feeling really, and I feel like all of us girls go through it, where we have that really low confidence week and I could barely even look at myself in the mirror.

"So I feel like I am really ready for a bit of a glow up because I am not enjoying what is going on right now.

"I was just not feeling great in the way I look and it was really getting to me. I was in such a funk yesterday."

Molly-Mae has recently started attending therapy sessions, and the former Love Island star admits that she's found it to be an emotional experience.

She said: "It was only an hour so it will take a few sessions to get into. It's hard because I was having a good week but now I have had to talk about all the hard stuff and it's brought it all back up and now it's sitting heavy on me and now I have to go home and go be a mum again.

"I can't decide if I am going to go back or not. Maybe I need to give it more time."

Molly-Mae has previously been accused of being out of touch with her followers. And the TV star is now making a concerted effort to avoid saying anything controversial.

Molly-Mae - who reignited her romance with boxer Tommy Fury earlier this year - said: "I feel like I don't want to talk about anything controversial anymore because in the last video I said some things I probably could have worded better and even with all the motherhood things I am talking about at the minute, it's just a lot.

"Debunking that whole thing about me feeling like I shouldn't talk about what is going on in the day because I am scared about what people will think and what they have to say about it."