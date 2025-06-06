Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed that her reality show Behind It All will be back for a second series.

The former Love Island star has revealed on social media that the Amazon Prime Video show will be back as she gives viewers an insight into parenting her two-year-old daughter Bambi and running her clothing company Maebe.

Molly-Mae wrote on Instagram: "My mood because it's filming day ONE for SEASON 2!!!

"I can't believe I'm saying this but because all of your love and support with Molly-Mae: Behind It All... we are coming BACK with another season! Pinch me."

Molly-Mae, 26, has rekindled her relationship with Bambi's father Tommy Fury but insiders say that he won't appear on camera in the new episodes due to contractual agreements with the BBC as he films the documentary series The Good, The Bad, The Fury – which is slated for release later this year.

It is said that Prime were delighted with the number of young female viewers who tuned into the series, which launched with three episodes in January before a further three installments were released last month.

An insider told The Sun: "Molly-Mae: Behind It All was the most watched show by females in the UK in the hugely valuable 18 to 35 age group.

"That's a crucial market for the streamer to tap into.

"Viewers were obviously hooked by the ups and downs of her relationship with Tommy, but also inspired by her juggling her love life with being a mother to their young daughter as well as running a business.

"Prime is so keen to get it back on screen that production has already kicked off on the second season which will either drop later this year or early next year."

Molly-Mae and Tommy, 26, split up last August – five years after meeting on Love Island in 2019 – before reuniting earlier this year and the influencer explained that she has "held on" to her relationship with the boxer as she knows how "amazing" the pair can be together.

Speaking on Behind It All, she said: "How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

"We're really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen.

"Maybe if this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we've had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be. That's what I hope for."