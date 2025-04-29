Molly-Mae Hague fears her relationship with Tommy Fury could still be "destroyed".

Molly-Mae Hague recently rekindled her romance with Tommy Fury

The 25-year-old beauty and Tommy recently rekindled their romance, but Molly-Mae has admitted to harbouring some fears about their relationship.

In a new trailer for her Prime Video show 'Behind It All', Molly-Mae shares: "Things are looking like they are heading in a good direction but by tomorrow could it all be destroyed again?"

Molly-Mae and Tommy - who met on 'Love Island' back in 2019 - have quietly rekindled their romance in recent months. But in the trailer, members of Molly-Mae's family express their concerns about Tommy.

Molly-Mae's sister, Zoe, says: "Have you actually addressed the problems?"

'Behind It All' is set to reveal how Molly-Mae and Tommy, 25, rekindled their high-profile romance.

But in 2024, Molly-Mae announced her split from Tommy via a social media post.

The reality TV star admitted to being "extremely upset" as she confirmed her break-up from Tommy.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x. (sic)"

Tommy subsequently admitted to feeling heartbroken about their break-up.

The boxer took to Instagram to acknowledge his pain and to hit back against the "false allegations" made about him.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."