Molly-Mae Hague is excited to show off the less glamorous side of her life in her new series for Amazon Prime Video.

Molly-Mae Hague's new TV show is coming to Amazon Prime Video in January

The 'Love Island' star has allowed cameras to follow her over the last few months and she's revealed the new six-part series will show her on a "deeper level" as she keeps it "very real".

She told the MailOnline: "The cameras have been following me for months now. It's just such an exciting period of my life and I really wanted to document it.

"It's so different to my YouTube ... it shows a more 360 of my life on a deeper level and following me around, getting an insight into my life ... I have always kept it very real on my YouTube and I plan to do the same with this."

The new series will follow Molly-Mae as she launches her clothing line Maebe and she admits it "hasn't always been glamorous".

She added: "I feel like everything is aligning and happening the way it should happen. I'm so picky about everything I do with my career and take one per cent of jobs that come in, so I feel like it's nice to be in the time of my life to say yes more and open up to opportunities.

"It's taken up so much time, but I've loved it."

Molly-Mae will also give fans the chance to see inside the stunning mansion where she lives with her daughter Bambi following her split from boxer Tommy Fury.

The first three episodes will launch Prime Video on January 17 and the final three episodes will drop in Spring 2025.

Molly-Mae split from Tommy - who she met on 'Love Island' - in August after five years together and the influencer has since insisted she will never talk about what happened between them for the sake of her daughter.

She told British Vogue magazine: "No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that's how we'd like to keep it, for Bambi's sake. ...

"I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he's ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that's for him to do on his terms."

Tommy has previously denied claims he cheated on Molly-Mae but has not given any more details on the split.

In the Vogue interview, Molly-Mar admitted she had been looking forward to marrying Tommy and felt sad when that was "taken away".

She said: "It's very hard when it's kind of taken away. But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him."