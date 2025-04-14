Molly-Mae Hague "skipped a massive chapter" when telling fans about her split from Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague has explained her complicated living situation

The former 'Love Island' star, 25, split from the boxer, also 25, last year over his issues with alcohol but she's now revealed they were in the "process of moving house" at the time which made made the break-up slightly more complicated - so she moved back to their old home with their young daughter Bambi while Tommy stayed in the new house.

In a YouTube video, Molly-Mae explained: "I’m not actually at my house, I’m at Tommy’s house. Well I’ve been thinking a lot today about how I skipped a massive chapter in everything that went on with mine and Tommy’s break-up.

"Basically I don’t know if you guys remember but just before we split up, I kept talking about how we were going to have a big change as a family and no one knows about it, and basically we were in the process of moving house."

She revealed the old house was "completely packed up" and they had moved into the new house together, but after the break-up the influencer headed back to their former home "for a short amount of time".

She added: "When Tommy and I split up I moved back to the original house so I moved for a short amount of time, like not even long enough to tell you guys, and I was just about to tell you but then sadly our relationship ended.

"It was even more of a hard time than anyone realised because my house was completely empty. I had people coming to view it to rent it. So yeah I moved house and no one knew. So that was all going on among everything. It was a lot of turmoil. It was shambles."

Molly-Mae went on to explain she's been spending more time at the new house as she's been getting on well with Tommy again - and insisted the complicated living situation explains why her Zoe and her husband Danny recently moved into the star's mansion.

She added: "It doesn’t mean anything [about the romance with Tommy], it might mean something, but I hope it doesn’t get read into too much. It is just life and we are just figuring things out.

"Hopefully, in a dream world, I get to a place where I am permanently in this house and I guess this will make a little more sense as to why Zoe and Danny have moved into my house."