Molly-Mae Hague is worried that the "stress" of her breakup from Tommy Fury has caused her to age.

The 25-year-old reality star split from her 'Love Island' co-star Tommy - with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Bambi - in August after five years together and is concerned about how her appearance has changed since.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, she explained: "Another thing I've noticed in the last week or so, which I really feel like you can see even now. Out of nowhere, I don't know if it's stress-related. I have gotten really dark circles around my eyes so I feel like you can just see here a darkness begin, a shadow, almost a bit of a bruise.

"You can see a darkness just around my eye and I have never, ever suffered with dark eyes before, I've never noticed dark circles around my eyes, ever. Even if I'm really tired, I don't get rings around my eyes.

"Out of nowhere, these brown hollow pits of sadness are appearing around my eyes.Hang on a minute, am I ageing?! Has the stress of the last month caused me to age? If It has, we're gonna have a problem on our hands!"

Molly and Tommy finished runner-up on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 and were engaged to be married before announcing the shock news that they had gone their separate ways.

Molly announced their split with the statement: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

“You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time.

“I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae. x.”