Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are "still figuring out life" following their reconciliation.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague rekindled their romance earlier this year

The 26-year-old TV star and Tommy rekindled their romance earlier this year, following their high-profile separation in 2024, but Molly-Mae has hit back at claims that her sister Zoe is "more of the dad" to their two-year-old daughter Bambi than the boxer.

The blonde beauty said in her latest YouTube video: "I've seen so many comments saying Zoe is more the dad ... I only vlog when I am not with Tommy, I am with Tommy literally 80 percent of the week and he is with Bambi majority of the week.

"But I vlog when we are here and he is at his because it's just something that I am not ready to like open up with yet and like flinging the camera around like when we're a family."

Molly-Mae wants her home life to feel perfectly settled before she returns to vlogging like she used to.

The former Love Island star explained: "I just think like we're not there yet and still figuring out life and living situations. I'm not ready to vlog like we used to."

Molly-Mae announced her split from Tommy in August.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x (sic)"