Molly Rainford wants to become an EastEnders icon.

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight

The 24-year-old actress made her Walford debut as Anna Knight, the daughter of George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Rose Sawyer (Michelle Collins) - the name given to Cindy Beale by a witness protection programme - in June 2023.

She told the new issue of Heat magazine: "I'd love to be one of those classic characters, but you just never know.

"There have been so many icons over the years, and I'd love to be one of them."

Molly - who is leaving the soap later this year - has received a series of dramatic storylines on the hit BBC One soap, such as a love triangle with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).

But it was Anna's spiking ordeal in July 2024, which saw her drink get tampered with whilst on a night out at Peggy’s bar in Walford with her sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and their pals, Freddie Slater and Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison), that she felt was the most important to tell.

Speaking about viewers' reactions to the Spiked storyline, Molly said: "It was amazing.

"And I think the fact that it got picked up on TikTok was really good, too.

"It meant that people my age - the ones who go out partying - were made aware of it."

Asked if Molly has been spiked, she added: "I haven't, personally, which - in a sad way - makes me feel lucky.

"But it was still important for me to tell the story."

A year before joining EastEnders, Molly took part in Strictly Come Dancing - where she met her boyfriend, presenter Tyler West, 29.

And she hopes the couple - who moved in with each other in January 2024 - will get engaged someday.

Molly said: "I hope so, in the future, otherwise we wouldn't be together.

"I think living with each other is a big step, and I'm really enjoying that. I don't want to rush anything.

"I feel as though so many people rush into it. I don't want to do that, I want to live in the moment and enjoy it."

And the couple has learnt more about each other since living together.

Molly added: "Everyone gives you the talk before, saying, 'You really get to know someone when you move in together.'

"But Tyler says living with me is like being on holiday [laughs].

"Our families are best friends now and they hang out."