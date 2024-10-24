Martin Lewis will teach people how to beat their family at board games in a new ITV show.

Martin Lewis has landed a new ITV show

The 'Money Saving Expert' and 'Good Morning Britain' star - who actually proposed to his wife using Scrabble - is set to front a new one-off special for the broadcaster called ''How To Win At Board Games', which will air just in time for Christmas.

In a press release, ITV said: "Across this festive programme, Britain’s most trusted man will give us the kind of top advice we expect – but this time via board games.

"He’ll spotlight the top tactics and game-winning tricks behind the UK’s most popular board games - including Monopoly, Scrabble and Connect 4 - and in the process try to take on the toughest of competitors while improving his own gameplay skills."

The broadcaster promised that Martin's trademark "financial life lessons" will still be part of the festive show, while a specific transmission date is yet to be confirmed.

Last month, Martin teased an upcoming new project after taking time out of his busy schedule to film a "frustrating" TV appearance.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, in early September, he wrote: "Off to do some filming this afternoon, rare I agree to be a cleb contestant on something, but this one, I hope will be fun.

"Can't say what it is though, hopefully out later this year."

He later told his followers: "That was a LOT of fun. If occasionally frustrating..."

Some fans tried to guess what Martin had been working on, with suggestions including 'The Wheel', 'The Chase' and 'The Weakest Link'.

Another person wondered if he was joining Richard Osman on 'House of Games'.

But he replied: "I've already done that (and that's a full days filming)."