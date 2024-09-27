Monty Don always wears a scarf on 'Gardeners' World' for continuity.

Monty Don explains why you always see him wearing a scarf on 'Gardeners' World'

The 69-year-old horticulturist has presented the long-running BBC gardening show since 2003 and has given fans an insight into filming show and explained why he's always got a scarf off on.

Speaking on the 'BBC Gardeners' World Magazine' podcast, he said: "We film out of sequence. That's the reason I always wear a scarf when filming. Because if you see me in a crowd, even if I get the other things a bit wrong, if I've got the scarf the same, you overlook the face, the shirt might have a collar or not have a collar, or might be a different shade of blue."

He added: "It was a trick that someone told me about 20 odd years ago, that if you have a hat, a bag or a scarf that's what people notice."

The broadcaster also recalled having to be hosed down so it didn't look like he was suddenly dry when they filmed after a downpour of rain.

He recounted: "We were filming and the rain was pouring down. The camera got wet so we had to stop, luckily the electronics were OK. The producers said 'we've started this shot, we've got to finish it'. So we set the camera back up, got a hose out and someone stood there and hosed me down because of the continuity. Otherwise I would have gone in wet and come out dry."