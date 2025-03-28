Alison Hammond feels "so grateful to 'Big Brother'" - but she won't be returning to the show.

The 50-year-old presenter starred on the hit reality show back in 2002, and Alison admits that the experience has changed the course of her life.

The 'This Morning' host said on Magic Radio: "It's unbelievable. When you like look back, that chain of events was so correct for me. If I'd won it, I don't think my life would have gone in the same direction. I'm just so grateful to 'Big Brother'."

Despite this, Alison has no interest in appearing on the celebrity version of 'Big Brother'.

The TV star has already been offered the opportunity to return to the 'Big Brother' house - but Alison isn't interested in making a comeback.

She said: "I just got asked and I said no. Yeah, they asked me and I said no, I wouldn't do it again. I just think I've done it, haven't I?"

Alison previously admitted that she's been "living [her] mum’s dream" during her TV career.

The 'Great British Bake Off' host lost her mother, Maria, to lung and liver cancer in 2020 - but Alison is convinced that her mum would feel proud of her and of what she's managed to achieve in her career.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “'This Morning' was always a staple in our family home growing up. It’s so bittersweet to know that this has happened and she’s not here to see.

"Having said that, I do still feel her presence. It feels like my mum is still looking out for me in a strange way."

Alison's mum was always a supportive influence in her life, and the presenter even described Maria as her "number one fan".

Alison - who was actually the second housemate to be evicted from the 'Big Brother' house back in 2002 - shared: "When I was younger she’d be the one getting out all the old video tapes showing everyone.

"She was totally my number one fan and was always mega proud of me. In a way I’m living my mum’s dream."