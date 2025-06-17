Sian Welby may marry her fiance Jake Beckett in 2027.

Sian Welby at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

The Capital Breakfast host - who got engaged to Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett in August 2023 - admitted last month that she felt "a bit bad" about putting their wedding on the back burner due to her busy schedule, as well as not having the "brain capacity" for organising their nuptials.

Sian, 38, said she would get it all sorted when she develops a "new rhythm", and although that has not happened yet, the broadcaster revealed she and Jake may have their special day at some point in 2027.

Asked if the star and her fiance could say "I do" in 2026, Sian exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25): "No! Not next year! You have to do it a year ahead! Maybe the year after. We have got to give it time. I am nowhere near a wedding ...

"We are still way off the planning, everything has gone, you know, AWOL and everything, because it has been so busy, you know, this year, it has been so intense and so busy."

Sian - who has a 12-month-old daughter called Ruby with Jake - told BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard in December 2024 that she is enjoying "every moment" of parenthood.

However, the This Morning stand-in host has now admitted that she "underestimated" how hard motherhood is.

Sian added: "I have been a Mum on top [of the busy schedule]. I underestimated how hard that was going to be, how tired I was going to be.

"We are still getting up at 4am to do the show. I am doing This Morning after Capital quite a lot, and then we will do interviews, and it has just been bang, bang, bang, go, go, go."

And Jake is fully understanding of how hectic Sian's schedule is at the minute.

She said: "He gets it. He is a producer who works at Heart, and he understands the mayhem.

"We barely have time to schedule in dinner, let alone a wedding."

Sian previously spilled what Ruby likes to do to keep herself occupied.

She told BANG Showbiz at Jingle Bell Ball: "The Dancing Fruit – if you know, you know!

"She just loves bouncing. She’s this kid that loves to bounce on anything; she’s got a bouncy seat.

"I’m going to try and get her one of those things that you hang in the door in the way you just spring up and down."