MSNBC is changing its name to MS NOW.

The network has operated under the MSNBC brand since 1996, but will become known as My Source for News Opinion and the World following the separation of most of NBCUniversal’s cable assets into a new publicly traded company called Versant.

According to Variety, wxecutives say the rebrand will be part of a corporate spin-off that will see it compete more directly with NBC News.

Its move was announced in a memo to staff on Monday by 59-year-old Mark Lazarus, who will serve as founding chief executive of Versant.

Mark said: “As we all know, the peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family. This gives us the opportunity to chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities, and establish an independent news organization following the spin.”

The decision means MSNBC will no longer share its branding with NBC News.

It will instead develop a separate identity while retaining its focus on news and commentary.

Under the Versant plan, other networks will also undergo changes – USA Network and Golf Channel will be grouped together as USA Sports with new logos, while CNBC will keep its name but adopt a redesigned logo.

MSNBC has begun building its own news operation under 47-year-old Rebecca Kutler, who leads the network.

She said: “During this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brand requires a new, separate identity. This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation.

“The future of our success is not tied to remaining within the NBC family and using the peacock as part of our identity.”

Rachel Maddow, 51, one of MSNBC’s most prominent anchors, welcomed the change.

She said: “If there was ever a time for us to change our name, this is it – because we’re not just separating from NBC News in corporate terms, we’re competing with them now. So I think the distinction is going to be good for us.

“What NBC doing in its legacy timeslots – the Today Show, Nightly, Meet the Press – is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off.”

For years MSNBC and NBC News were overseen by a single executive – most recently Cesar Conde, 50, and before him 77-year-old Andy Lack.

Now, the two organisations will cover similar stories separately.

In recent weeks, MSNBC has hired NBC News journalists including Ken Dilanian, Brandy Zadrozny, David Noriega and Vaughan Hillyard, while Versant has brought in executives such as Brian Carovillano, Tom Clendenin, Meghan Rafferty and Jessica Kurdali.

Rebecca told staff the network would continue to “supercharge our non-linear products, achieving rapid success on YouTube, TikTok, audio, digital, live events, and more – all while aggressively developing a direct-to-consumer product.”

She added Versant “will be making a significant investment in a broad-based marketing campaign” for MS NOW.