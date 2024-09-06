Mutya Buena has exited 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Mutya Buena has exited the BBC show

The 39-year-old pop singer - who is best known for starring in the chart-topping girl group Sugababes - has become the latest contestant to leave the BBC show.

Speaking after her exit was confirmed, Mutya explained: "I've had such an amazing experience, so I am not hurting, I'm not disappointed."

John Torode and Gregg Wallace, the 'Celebrity MasterChef' judges, ultimately opted to save Vito Coppola and Dominic Skinner instead.

Despite this, Mutya admitted to exceeding her own expectations during her time on the TV show.

She said: "This is further than what I thought I was going to get, so I'm happy to go home and sing."

Prior to joining 'MasterChef', Mutya revealed that she was keen to develop her culinary skills.

The pop singer explained: "I wanted to do 'Celebrity MasterChef' because I enjoy cooking in general and I love cooking for my family and friends.

"I also wanted to learn some new things in the kitchen, some new tricks that I could bring home. I kind of kept it a secret from everyone that I was doing it!"

In spite of her enthusiasm, Mutya still felt anxious when she walked into the 'Celebrity MasterChef' kitchen for the first time.

The singer - who released her debut solo album, 'Real Girl', back in 2007 - said: "It was very nerve-wracking.

"I’ve obviously watched 'MasterChef', so to be in the kitchen itself was amazing. I wish I could do it all over again! I was so happy to have just been in the kitchen and in everyone's presence."