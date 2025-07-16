Mutya Buena has signed up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and pastry chef Cherish Finden has replaced Dame Prue Leith as a judge on the star-studded special.

Sugababes star Mutya Buena is set to star in The Great Celebrity Bake Off

The Sugababes singer is set to try her hand at baking on the Channel 4 show, as part of a Stand Up To Cancer special.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Mutya will be seeing if she can get a handshake from Paul Hollywood when she goes into the tent.

"She doesn’t consider herself much of a baker, but it’s for charity."

Mutya is no stranger to coming up with culinary creations on TV.

Last September, she took part in Celebrity MasterChef's 19th series - but she came undone after making a thick cheesecake base.

She said: "I wanted to do Celebrity MasterChef because I enjoy cooking in general and I love cooking for my family and friends.

"I wanted to learn some new things in the kitchen, some new tricks that I could bring home."

Celebrity Bake Off will see Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts, and long-serving judge Paul Hollywood will be joined by Cherish.

Cherish has Bake Off experience after she joined Bake Off: The Professionals in 2016.

Last month, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison signed up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Vicky is set to be a force to be reckoned with, if her history on Celebrity MasterChef is anything to go by.

"She finished second to Greg Rutherford back in 2019 so she could go all the way this time and win it.

"She’s certainly competitive and will have her eye on the prize."

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is also expected to take part in the charity baking competition, as are One Day actress Ambika Mod and comic Jon Richardson.

And fresh from her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo Siwa is said to have signed up for the charity special.