Myleene Klass claims she caught her then-fiance cheating on her "with a famous person" on her birthday.

Myleene Klass was married to Graham Quinn between 2011 and 2013

The 47-year-old beauty has recalled catching Graham Quinn in a compromising situation with another famous woman.

During an appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, Myleene explained: "I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony. I’m in my house. It’s my party. They weren’t having sex, but they were unzipping each other.

"They said, ‘It’s not what you think,’ but I was like, ‘It is what I think.’ I kicked everyone out — including his mum and dad. They went back to Ireland and his dad said, ‘He doesn’t get it from me.’ I remember thinking that was quite a weird thing to say."

Myleene acknowledged that Graham's behaviour was a "pretty big red flag". However, he blamed the situation on alcohol, and Myleene ultimately decided to go ahead with their wedding.

The TV star - who was married to Graham between 2011 and 2013 - reflected: "I’ve made peace with that situation now. But my life literally broke apart very, very publicly. And their life? They’ve gone on to build a family brand on it. I wouldn’t wish it on a family — I feel conflicted — but it was incredibly hard."

Myleene has always made a concerted effort to protect her kids from gossip about her love life.

She said: "I have to take some responsibility. First and foremost to my children. They’ve asked enough questions. But here’s the funny thing — school mums, people who just want to gossip, will go to your children before anybody else."

Myleene also insisted that she'll never name the celebrity who her ex-husband was caught with.

The former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star - who is now engaged to Simon Motson - said: "That’ll definitely get your lawyers in a right old pickle."