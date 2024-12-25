Anna Richardson was "never taught" how to manage money.

The 54-year-old presenter explained that because of her family's situation when she was growing up, there was "very little money" and that her parents were "terrible" with finances.

She told The i newspaper: "I always felt my parents were terrible with cash. When I was growing up there was very little money in our household. My father was a vicar and my mum was an RE teacher. There was never

enough money, there were never any savings, and it was very hand-to-mouth.

"It wasn't their fault, that was just the reality of vicarage life. We were never really taught how to manage money and we probably

didn't have a very financially healthy childhood and background."

The 'Naked Attraction' host also recalled leaving university with thousands of pounds worth of debt and everything just became "unmanageable" as she went on into her career.

She said: "I left university with £20,000 in debt: I had student loans, I had personal loans, I had credit cards, and it was becoming quite unmanageable. Moving to London didn't help either."

It wasn't until Anna had started up a relationship with her now ex-partner Sue Perkins that she began to sort things out as she revealed that the former 'Great British Bake Off' host put her in touch with a financial advisor.

She said: "As a freelancer, I've never had a staff job in my 30-year career. It's always been contract work so it's been very unstable, and I've had

quite a rollercoaster ride of it when it came to finances and money. Sue Perkins hooked me up with a brilliant financial adviser.

"Sue said: 'Listen, sit down, sort yourself out!'

"Now I regularly save and I put the maximum that I can into my pension, because again, as a freelancer, we don't have any guaranteed pension when we retire, so I now try to be as financially savvy as I can."