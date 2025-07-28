Natalie Cassidy felt like a "competition winner" whilst doing Cooking with the Stars.

Natalie Cassidy took part in the 2025 series of Cooking with the Stars

The 42-year-old cooking "geek" took part in the hit ITV1 show, which sees eight famous faces go head-to-head in the kitchen as they attempt to go from passionate amateur cooks to restaurant-level chefs.

Each celebrity is paired with an accomplished chef, who mentors and teaches them to produce dishes that will be judged by other professionals.

Natalie was paired with Tony Singh, 54 - who is best known for blending Scottish produce with Asian flavours - and she said the best part about the experience was talking about food with him, as well as the other chefs, including Jack Stein and Elliott Grover.

Speaking to Christine Lampard, 46, who stood in for Lorraine Kelly, 65, on the Monday morning (28.07.25) episode of ITV1's Lorraine, Natalie said: "The whole thing was amazing. Everyone was fantastic. We had such a lovely time. Jack [Osbourne], Kelly [Hoppen and Jess [Wright] - all of them were so fun.

"But the cooking for me - it was the chefs. I get very starstruck because I love food, and I know a lot of chefs. I'm a bit of a geek when it comes to restaurants and chefs, so to be surrounded by Jack Stein and Elliot Grover and all these amazing people, as well as Tony, sitting there talking to them about food, yeah, I felt like a competition winner."

The former EastEnders star was thrilled when she got cast on Cooking with the Stars.

Natalie said: "I love cooking, and I've always wanted to do [a cooking show], so when it came up, I jumped at the chance."

And the actress said she and Tony had lots of fun whilst making the show, which is hosted by Emma Willis, 49, and comedian Tom Allen, 42.

Natalie added: "Being paired with Tony was absolutely amazing. I cannot tell you the fun we've had. We just got on like a house on fire.

"From the minute I saw him, I thought, 'We're going to have such a laugh.'

"And to learn all about Indian food, building spices and pastes, and it was just an amazing experience."

Cooking with the Stars returns on August 3 at 7pm on ITV1.