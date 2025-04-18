Natalie Cassidy has teased a possible 'EastEnders' return.

Natalie Cassidy teases EastEnders return

The 41-year-old actress has bowed out of the soap after playing Sonia Fowler on and off for 32 years but after her final scenes aired on Thursday (17.04.25), Natalie insisted that her alter-ego could return to Albert Square.

In a video shared on the official 'EastEnders' Instagram page, Natalie told fans: "Thank you for watching Sonia, I love her with all my heart and you never know what's going to happen."

She also insisted she will still watch 'EastEnders' as she is "the show's biggest fan".

The video featured a behind-the-scenes look at Natalie's last day and she could be heard sharing her thoughts on her departure.

In the video, she said: "So the day and time has come for Sonia to leave the Square. It's all a bit last minute, it's all a bit of a rush but it's time for a new adventure.

"You know how much I love you all, I'm really going to miss you all, and I really don't like speeches so thank you."

Patsy Palmer - who played Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson - also left the show on Thursday as their alter-egos departed for Bali with Sonia's daughter Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) and she said: "To be leaving with her [Natalie Cassidy] on her storyline is absolutely amazing. It just feels really special and lovely."

Meanwhile, Natalie decided to leave 'EastEnders' – which she first joined at the age of 10 – to spend more time with her daughters Eliza, 14, and Joanie, eight, and previously admitted that it did feel as if she was "saying goodbye" to Sonia for good this time.

She told Radio Times magazine: "A fresh start starts to feel appealing.

"It's good to rest a character, though this time I felt I was really saying goodbye."