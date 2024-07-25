Natalie Cassidy sometimes feels like "the ugliest person in the room".

Natalie Cassidy's body insecurities

The 'EastEnders actress - who is engaged to TV cameraman Marc Humphreys - admitted she still suffers from body insecurities and doesn't think she will ever be confident about her looks.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I can be somewhere and feel a million dollars and not even think about my weight.

"But put me in another situation, with a different group of people, and I’ll feel like the ugliest person in the room.

"And that is me being 100 per cent honest.

"I still don’t have that confidence. I still don’t want to put a swimming costume on.

"I don’t think I’ve ever — no matter what weight I’ve been — thought, ‘I look really good today’, standing naked in front of a mirror.

"I’ve been 7st and 12st and I’ve never thought that."

Natalie, 41, who has played 'EastEnders' favourite Sonia Fowler for 31 years - believes her insecurities were caused by losing money for a weight-loss DVD.

She said: "When I did my DVD, I lost 4st in three months and then I put it all back on again — and more — within less time.

"That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, doing that stupid DVD. I felt really ashamed of myself.

"When I look back, doing that was the start of my issues with food. Because I never thought about it before then. I was a very confident person."