Natalie Imbruglia and Delta Goodrem have been tipped to join the new season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The search is currently underway for stars to take part in the latest series of the BBC TV talent show which starts in the autumn and a new report suggests the two Australian stars are both "in negotiations" to appear while another former Neighbours star - Stefan Dennis - is also said to be in the running.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Talks are at a point where things could go in a number of different directions but if both celebrities signed up then that would be seen as quite a coup for the show.

"Delta and Natalie would bring some glamour to the programme, and be some of this year’s most eagerly anticipated competitors.

"If all three former Neighbours stars end up performing, the Strictly dance floor will end up looking more like Ramsay Street.

"But the next 24 hours of discussions between execs and the stars’ reps are critical."

Strictly's line-up won't be unveiled until later in the year but other stars rumoured to be in consideration include former Love Island winner Dani Dyer and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison.

The news comes after JB Gill has hinted one of his JLS bandmates has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 38-year-old pop star competed on the hit BBC show in 2024, and he recently suggested another member of the group has signed up for the new series.

JB - who reached the Strictly final - told The Sun newspaper: "Without spoiling anything for anyone, I actually know a couple of the contestants who are going to be on it."

Asked if he was referring to his JLS bandmates or not, JB replied: "Well, I don’t think Oritse is doing it, and Marv would do it but he’d probably forget his routine by the time it got round to Saturday."

Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams have both been tipped to join the BBC show in recent weeks.

Although JB refused to confirm or deny whether they will appear on Strictly, he has offered some advice to this year's contestants, saying: "I’d encourage people to have fun on the show as ultimately that’s what it’s all about."