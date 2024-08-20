Michelle Keegan is leading the way on the 2024 National Television Awards shortlist.
The nominations have been revealed for next month's annual TV gala - which will be hosted by Joel Dommett for the third time at The O2 arena in London on September 11 - and the 37-year-old star and her projects are up for a combined three awards.
Michelle is nominated for best drama performance for her role as Maya Stern in Netflix thriller 'Fool Me Once', and the show itself is up for the new drama prize.
Her Sky show 'Brassic' has also been shortlisted in the comedy category.
Despite facing a string of controversies and allegations of misconduct regarding the likes of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, 'Strictly Come Dancing' has been nominated in the talent show category alongside 'Britain's Got Talent', 'The Great British Bake Off', 'MasterChef' and 'The Voice UK'.
Judge Anton Du Beke is on the shortlist for the expert prize, while Claudia Winkleman - whose other show 'The Traitors' is nominated for reality competition - is listed in the TV presenter field.
However, she will have to overcome a tough challenge from the likes of Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Stacey Solomon, and longtime winners Ant and Dec.
The Geordie Duo have won the award 22 times now, and they'll be chasing their record 23rd victory.
They could also claim a win with the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, as 'Saturday Night Takeaway' is up against 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - another of their shows - along with 'The Graham Norton Show', 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' and 'The Masked Singer'.
Meanwhile, ITV has confirmed that recipients for the Impact Award and Special Recognition Award will both be announced at a later date.
2024 National Television Awards nominations in full
Authored Documentary
Beckham
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck
Robbie Williams
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story
Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
The Graham Norton Show
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here
The Masked Singer
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Comedy
Brassic
The Gentlemen
Ghosts
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Not Going Out
Daytime
The Chase
Deal or No Deal
Loose Women
This Morning
The Repair Shop
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (Vera)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once)
Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs the Post Office)
Vicky McClure (Trigger Point)
Expert
Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing)
David Attenborough (Mammals)
Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson's Farm)
Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show)
Torvill Dean (Dancing on Ice)
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Sort Your Life Out
The Yorkshire Vet
New Drama
Baby Reindeer
Fool Me Once
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
One Day
Red Eye
Quiz Game Show
The 1% Club
Ant Dec’s Limitless Win
Beat the Chasers
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Reality Competition
The Apprentice
Celebrity Big Brother
Love Island
Race Across the World
The Traitors
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
The Crown
Trigger Point
Vera
Serial Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Angela Wynter (EastEnders)
David Neilson (Coronation Street)
Diane Parish (EastEnders)
Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)
Peter Ash (Coronation Street)
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
MasterChef
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond (This Morning)
Ant Dec (I'm a Celebrity)
Bradley Walsh (The Chase)
Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors)
Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out)
