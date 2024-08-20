Michelle Keegan is leading the way on the 2024 National Television Awards shortlist.

Michelle Keegan and her shows have earned three nominations at the 2024 National Television Awards

The nominations have been revealed for next month's annual TV gala - which will be hosted by Joel Dommett for the third time at The O2 arena in London on September 11 - and the 37-year-old star and her projects are up for a combined three awards.

Michelle is nominated for best drama performance for her role as Maya Stern in Netflix thriller 'Fool Me Once', and the show itself is up for the new drama prize.

Her Sky show 'Brassic' has also been shortlisted in the comedy category.

Despite facing a string of controversies and allegations of misconduct regarding the likes of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, 'Strictly Come Dancing' has been nominated in the talent show category alongside 'Britain's Got Talent', 'The Great British Bake Off', 'MasterChef' and 'The Voice UK'.

Judge Anton Du Beke is on the shortlist for the expert prize, while Claudia Winkleman - whose other show 'The Traitors' is nominated for reality competition - is listed in the TV presenter field.

However, she will have to overcome a tough challenge from the likes of Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Stacey Solomon, and longtime winners Ant and Dec.

The Geordie Duo have won the award 22 times now, and they'll be chasing their record 23rd victory.

They could also claim a win with the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, as 'Saturday Night Takeaway' is up against 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - another of their shows - along with 'The Graham Norton Show', 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' and 'The Masked Singer'.

Meanwhile, ITV has confirmed that recipients for the Impact Award and Special Recognition Award will both be announced at a later date.

2024 National Television Awards nominations in full

Authored Documentary

Beckham

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck

Robbie Williams

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here

The Masked Singer

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Comedy

Brassic

The Gentlemen

Ghosts

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Not Going Out

Daytime

The Chase

Deal or No Deal

Loose Women

This Morning

The Repair Shop

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (Vera)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once)

Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs the Post Office)

Vicky McClure (Trigger Point)

Expert

Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing)

David Attenborough (Mammals)

Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson's Farm)

Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show)

Torvill Dean (Dancing on Ice)

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Sort Your Life Out

The Yorkshire Vet

New Drama

Baby Reindeer

Fool Me Once

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

One Day

Red Eye

Quiz Game Show

The 1% Club

Ant Dec’s Limitless Win

Beat the Chasers

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Reality Competition

The Apprentice

Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island

Race Across the World

The Traitors

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

The Crown

Trigger Point

Vera

Serial Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter (EastEnders)

David Neilson (Coronation Street)

Diane Parish (EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)

Peter Ash (Coronation Street)

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

MasterChef

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond (This Morning)

Ant Dec (I'm a Celebrity)

Bradley Walsh (The Chase)

Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors)

Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out)