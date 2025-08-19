Adolescence stars Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham are competing at the National Television Awards 2025.
The hit Netflix drama - which tells the story of how 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper) is arrested for the murder of his school classmate Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday) - has earned plenty of plaudits, and now its two top stars are in the running for the same prize.
Owen and Stephen - who played Jamie's dad Eddie Miller in the show - have both been nominated in the Drama Performance category.
They will compete against MobLand's Tom Hardy, Code of Silence actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Vera legend Brenda Blethyn.
Meanwhile, Adolescence is also in the running for the New Drama award, with Code of Silence, MobLand, Rivals and Ludwig.
When it comes to Returning Drama, the nominees are Vera, Call The Midwife, Gangs of London, Heartstopper and Slow Horses.
As ever, Ant and Dec are nominated for best TV Presenter, after 23 wins in the category.
This year, Stacey Solomon, Gary Lineker, Alison Hammond and Claudia Winkleman will attempt to wrestle the trophy away from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts.
It could be a night to celebrate for Claudia if she manages it, with The Traitors competing with I'm A Celebrity, Love Island and Race Across the World for the Reality Competition prize.
Joel Dommett will host the ceremony at The O2 arena in London, which will be broadcast live by ITV on September 10.
A Special Recognition Award will be presented on the night, while there is stiff competition for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
Talent show The Masked Singer is in the running along with The Graham Norton Show, while Michael McIntyre's Big Show and Would I Lie To You? round off the shortlist.
Voting is open now for this year's NTAs.
National Television Awards 2025 nominees
Reality Competition
The Traitors
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Love Island
Race Across the World
New Drama
Adolescence
Rivals
MobLand
Code of Silence
Ludwig
Quiz Show
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Richard Osman's House of Games
The 1 Percent Club
The Chase
Authored Documentary
Flintoff
There's Only One Rob Burrow
Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
Molly-Mae: Behind It All
Boyzone: No Matter What
Returning Drama
Vera
Call the Midwife
Gangs of London
Heartstopper
Slow Horses
TV Presenter
Ant Dec
Alison Hammond
Claudia Winkleman
Stacey Solomon
Gary Lineker
Factual Entertainment
Sort Your Life Out
Stacey Joe
Clarkson's Farm
Gogglebox
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)
Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)
Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
The Masked Singer
Would I Lie to You?
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Emmerdale
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
Coronation Street
Casualty
Serial Drama Performance
Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)
Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)
Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Comedy
Gavin and Stacey
Brassic
Mrs Brown's Boys
Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
This Morning
Loose Women
James Martin's Saturday Morning
Scam Interceptors
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
Britain's Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
The Great Pottery Throwdown
