Adolescence stars Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham are competing at the National Television Awards 2025.

The hit Netflix drama - which tells the story of how 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper) is arrested for the murder of his school classmate Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday) - has earned plenty of plaudits, and now its two top stars are in the running for the same prize.

Owen and Stephen - who played Jamie's dad Eddie Miller in the show - have both been nominated in the Drama Performance category.

They will compete against MobLand's Tom Hardy, Code of Silence actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Vera legend Brenda Blethyn.

Meanwhile, Adolescence is also in the running for the New Drama award, with Code of Silence, MobLand, Rivals and Ludwig.

When it comes to Returning Drama, the nominees are Vera, Call The Midwife, Gangs of London, Heartstopper and Slow Horses.

As ever, Ant and Dec are nominated for best TV Presenter, after 23 wins in the category.

This year, Stacey Solomon, Gary Lineker, Alison Hammond and Claudia Winkleman will attempt to wrestle the trophy away from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts.

It could be a night to celebrate for Claudia if she manages it, with The Traitors competing with I'm A Celebrity, Love Island and Race Across the World for the Reality Competition prize.

Joel Dommett will host the ceremony at The O2 arena in London, which will be broadcast live by ITV on September 10.

A Special Recognition Award will be presented on the night, while there is stiff competition for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Talent show The Masked Singer is in the running along with The Graham Norton Show, while Michael McIntyre's Big Show and Would I Lie To You? round off the shortlist.

Voting is open now for this year's NTAs.

National Television Awards 2025 nominees

Reality Competition

The Traitors

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

Race Across the World

New Drama

Adolescence

Rivals

MobLand

Code of Silence

Ludwig

Quiz Show

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Richard Osman's House of Games

The 1 Percent Club

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Flintoff

There's Only One Rob Burrow

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Boyzone: No Matter What

Returning Drama

Vera

Call the Midwife

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Slow Horses

TV Presenter

Ant Dec

Alison Hammond

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Gary Lineker

Factual Entertainment

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Joe

Clarkson's Farm

Gogglebox

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)

Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)

Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Emmerdale

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Casualty

Serial Drama Performance

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)

Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)

Comedy

Gavin and Stacey

Brassic

Mrs Brown's Boys

Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Daytime

This Morning

Loose Women

James Martin's Saturday Morning

Scam Interceptors

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

Britain's Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Pottery Throwdown