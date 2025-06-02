Ncuti Gatwa has blamed bad knees for his departure from 'Doctor Who'.

Ncuti Gatwa has left Doctor Who

The 32-year-old actor has exited the BBC sci-fi show after just two seasons as the 15th Doctor and he's now insisted it was "always the plan" for him to only spend a short time playing the lead role because it's so "physically and emotionally" demanding.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette video, Ncuti explained: "It was always the plan to do this amount of seasons, because it’s a role that demands a lot of you, physically and emotionally and mentally.

"The actors playing the doctor are only actors playing the doctor; unfortunately, we are mere mortals. I would love to have the energy and the youth to be able to do this full time for the rest of my life, but my knees are telling me it’s time."

He went on to add his exit felt "like the right timing and the right energy, and it’s felt melancholic and bittersweet," adding it was a "real pleasure and honor" to lead the cast of the show.

Ncuti's final scenes surprised fans as it showed the actor morphing into another of the show's former stars - Billie Piper, who previously played Rose Tyler when the BBC show was first revived by Russell T Davies in 2005.

She will be taking on the title role - making her the second woman to play the Doctor after Jodie Whittaker's tenure from 2017 until 2022.

Billie said of the honour: "It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse!"

In his exit statement posted online, 'Sex Education' actor Ncuti noted he would "truly miss" the show.

He expplained: "You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

"This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

"The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show, and I can't thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in and making this such a touching experience.

"I've loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I'll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor."