Ncuti Gatwa was left "burnt out" by Doctor Who.

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who

The 32-year-old actor has exited the beloved show after just two seasons as the 15th Doctor and he explained he "wrestled" with making the decision to leave because he "loved" the programme so much, but ultimately felt he needed time to rest.

He told the Telegraph magazine: "I was tired and burnt out at the end of series two. It was exhausting. But it was a magical time, magical.

“There was never an opportunity to recoup the energy – it’s just go, go, go. I was doing seven-day weeks for eight months, and I found it hard being away from home and family. I’d already been shooting in Cardiff for five years (on and off) prior to that with Sex Education, and we started shooting Doctor Who while I was still doing Season four of Sex Ed.

“I had to wrestle with myself – I fell in love with that show. I’ll miss it, but I was ready to move on.”

Ncuti admitted he regularly overloads himself with too much to do.

He said: “Because I’m hungry! But I love everything I do, and you don’t want to stop doing things you enjoy.”

His busy schedule led to the Roses actor pulling out of Eurovision earlier this year, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor stepping into his place to read out the UK jury votes.

But despite the change being announced just days before the competition, Ncuty insisted he had made the decision "weeks in advance".

He said: "I pulled out because I was too busy. I had a lot of things on my plate.

“It wasn’t a last-minute thing – I pulled out weeks in advance and I don’t know why it was announced when it was. I’m told they needed to find a replacement before they announced it.”

After Doctor Who ended, Ncuti filmed The Roses and then went straight into rehearsals for Max Webster's The Importance of Being Earnest with Hugh Skinner, and he adored being back on stage.

He said: “It was lovely. It reminded me that theatre is my absolute passion. It makes me feel alive, it’s what makes me sing. And to be in an ensemble again was amazing. I love Oscar Wilde and I love that play.”