Ncuti Gatwa has insisted he doesn't know who the next Doctor is.

Ncuti Gatwa recently left Doctor Who

The 32-year-old actor has exited Doctor Who after just two seasons as the 15th Doctor and while his exit saw Billie Piper emerge from the regeneration, fans have speculated the actress - who previously played Rose Tyler, the companion to the 9th and 10th Time Lords - is not the 16th Doctor because she wasn't credited as such at the end of the episode.

And Ncuti has insisted he genuinely doesn't know if Billie is his successor, or if it will be someone else.

When quizzed on whether he had finished playing the Doctor, he told Nick Robinson on the Today programme: "I've finished playing Doctor Who, we all saw the gold sparkle - or did we, I don't know? I just don't know who the next Doctor Who is, but it's certainly not me."

Ncuti previously explained he never intended to have a lengthy stint on Doctor Who because it is so physically demanding.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette video, he explained: "It was always the plan to do this amount of seasons, because it’s a role that demands a lot of you, physically and emotionally and mentally.

"The actors playing the doctor are only actors playing the doctor; unfortunately, we are mere mortals. I would love to have the energy and the youth to be able to do this full time for the rest of my life, but my knees are telling me it’s time."

But the Sex Education actor admitted playing the Doctor will be a part of him "forever".

He said in an exit statement shared online: "You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

"This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

"The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show, and I can't thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in and making this such a touching experience.

"I've loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I'll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor."