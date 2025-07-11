Neighbours bosses are still hopeful of a "future chapter" for the soap.

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis

The Australian show was cancelled in 2022 after being dropped by Channel 5, but Amazon stepped in in late 2022, a few months after the final episode aired, to bring it back to screens the following year, only to pull the plug again recently.

Filming ended on Friday (11.07.25) ahead of the final episode airing in December, but executive producer Jason Herbison has teased that fans may not have seen the last of Ramsay Street.

He said: “Neighbours is a special show and it's been a privilege to make the recent seasons for our loyal viewers around the world. We have added 460 episodes to our legacy of over 9000 episodes, something we all feel proud of.

"Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalising possibilities for a future chapter.”

Meanwhile, show stalwart Stefan Dennis - who played Paul Robinson between 1985 and 1993 before returning again in 2004 - has expressed his gratitude to the programme.

He said: "I never thought a single show would give me the greatest adventures of my career, spanning 40 years. Without Neighbours I would not have meet the people, been to the places and lived the experiences of a lifetime. Thank you all."

And Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, described Neighbours as his "happy place".

He said: "Neighbours has been my happy place for over 30 years. I will always treasure the creative freedom and enthusiasm amongst the whole team that has allowed us to produce a brilliant show for so long."

Co-star Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) has found a "family" in the cast and crew on the soap.

She said: "It’s impossible to measure the gratitude I feel for the gift of 30 years on Neighbours. To do so I would have to calculate the number of extraordinary cast and crew I have been privileged to work with, count the number of laughs I have shared with them, measure the pride I feel for the diverse, dramatic (and sometimes outrageous!) storytelling we have all been a part of.

"We are the best version of ‘family’. It has been a wild ride into a happy life. Wouldn’t change it for quids!"