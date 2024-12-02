'Neighbours' legend Ian Smith is leaving the soap after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Ian Smith has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

Ian Smith has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

The 86-year-old actor - who has played the role of Harold Bishop in the Australian soap on and off since 1987 - has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a "non-fixable" type of lung cancer and has filmed his final scenes on Ramsay Street.

He told Australia's Channel 10 on Monday (02.12.24): "I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to ... they expect me to die ...

"I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can. If they can do that, I'm very happy. But I wake up every morning hoping there's no pain because I know that's the beginning of the bad part."

Ian said that he has had treatment, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, to prolong his life.

He added: "I’ve had three chemos although the first one wasn’t chemo it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new, to the medical world.

"I’ve really put my hand up I think just to be a guinea pig, plus the fact I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can and if they can do that, I’m very happy."

'Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison has revealed that Ian has ensured that Harold will be given a fitting farewell with former co-star Anne Charleston - who played Harold's wife Madge Bishop - returning for his final scenes.

He said in a statement on the show's Instagram page: "The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do.

"Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off.

"It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show."