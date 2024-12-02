'Neighbours' legend Ian Smith is leaving the soap after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 86-year-old actor - who has played the role of Harold Bishop in the Australian soap on and off since 1987 - has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a "non-fixable" type of lung cancer and has filmed his final scenes on Ramsay Street.

He told Australia's Channel 10 on Monday (02.12.24): "I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to ... they expect me to die ...

"I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can. If they can do that, I'm very happy. But I wake up every morning hoping there's no pain because I know that's the beginning of the bad part."

Ian said that he has had treatment, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, to prolong his life.

He added: "I’ve had three chemos although the first one wasn’t chemo it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new, to the medical world.

"I’ve really put my hand up I think just to be a guinea pig, plus the fact I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can and if they can do that, I’m very happy."

'Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison has revealed that Ian has ensured that Harold will be given a fitting farewell with former co-star Anne Charleston - who played Harold's wife Madge Bishop - returning for his final scenes.

He said in a statement on the show's Instagram page: "The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do.

"Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off.

"It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show."