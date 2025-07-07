Neighbours has recast the character Elle Robinson.

Pippa Black played Elle Robinson in Neighbours

Pippa Black, 42, played her manipulative and ruthless alter ego on-and-off from 2005 until 2009, before she returned to the Australian soap for two guest appearances in 2019 and 2022.

However, Elise Jansen, 37, has replaced Pippa in playing Elle - who devised scams and plots against other characters, as well as faking a terminal illness for personal gain - when Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Gail Robinson's (Fiona Corke) daughter returns to Ramsay Street later this year for a "dramatic storyline" before the show's "nail-biting finale", which is set to air in December.

Captioning a post of a smiley Elise holding the iconic Ramsay Street sign on Instagram, the soap wrote: "Elle Robinson returns!

"Now played by Elise Jansen, Paul's daughter will soon be arriving on Ramsay Street, but what's brought her back after all this time?

"Elle's dramatic storyline is set to take us right up to our nail-biting finale..."

It has not been said why Pippa has not decided to come back and play Elle.

Some fans took to the post's comments section to share their delight with the recast announcement.

One user said: "As much as I've always loved Pippa as Elle and sad she's not coming back to reprise her role, I'm actually happy with this change, this new 'Elle' looks like she will do it justice and will do an extraordinary job, she honestly even looks the part too!

"Can't wait! So excited! (sic)"

A second follower penned: "It was lovely to meet Elise during my visit to the set recently - such a nice person.

"Fans will love her."

However, other Neighbours fans were disappointed that Pippa was not reprising the role of Elle.

One person commented: "Such a shame a re cast was needed. Loved Original Elle.

"I'm sure the new actress will do a great job, but yeah recast are always a bit disappointing (sic)."

And a second user said: "It's not Pippa Black so I don't care."

The announcement comes as Neighbours' cast and crew have arrived at the soap's studios in Nunawading, Victoria, to begin the last week of filming for the Amazon Freevee show.

Elise previously appeared in two separate roles in Neighbours, including Erin Salisbury from 2011 until 2012, and she previously said it was surreal to have been on the soap.

She told the Sydney Morning Herald in July: "Growing up, it was my favourite show.

“And to think that now I’ve been able to be on it is quite extraordinary.”