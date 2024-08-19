Olympia Valance is pregnant after a long IVF journey.

Neighbours star Olympia Valance is nearly six months pregnant - Instagram-OlympiaValance

The 31-year-old actress married former Australian rules footballer Tom Bellchambers, 35, in 2022 and the couple have been trying to conceive through IVF since July last year.

But in a new update, Olympia admitted she has been "hiding away" from social media for nearly six months so she could "make sure" her pregnancy "wasn't a dream".

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been hiding away for the past 5 and a half months to make sure this wasn’t all a dream. But you kept growing and growing and it’s starting to look like our dreams have finally come true.

"I’ve been as open and honest as I could about our struggles with infertility and I truly believed that this day wasn’t going to be possible for us. So when I saw this positive pregnancy test I have to admit, at the time, I wasn’t jumping for joy. I was full of fear because that’s all I’ve known. But as the weeks kept going by it was hard to wipe the smile off our faces.

"To the little one we never thought we’d meet, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms. You were worth every tear, every setback, and every prayer.

"To all the people who supported us through the darkest days, thank you. I know I wouldn’t have made it to this point without the strength of my family and friends who managed to hold me up when I was falling apart (sic)"

The 'Neighbours' star - whose older sister Holly Valance also found fame on the Australian soap opera before launching a pop career in the early 2000s - also wanted to acknowledge those who also might be struggling and remind them to "stay strong and keep fighting" in their efforts to start a family.

She said: "It is also incredibly important for me to recognise that although this is the best news in the world for Thomas and I, my heart aches for anyone that sees this and feels pain. It was so hard for me to write this because it feels like I’m caught between two worlds. It’s not an easy road and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy. It’s one hell of an emotional roller coaster. Stay strong, keep fighting, but most importantly don’t forget to be kind to yourself"